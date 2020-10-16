91-year-old man killed in crash in Copiah County

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that killed a 91-year-old man on Friday afternoon.
The incident happened around 12:00 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 27.
Troopers say the crash involved a Dodge Journey and an 18-wheeler.
It is reported the driver of the Dodge Journey, 91-year-old John T. Walker, crossed into the path of the 18-wheeler.
Troopers say Walker died from the crash. His passenger was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The driver and two occupants of the 18-wheeler were not injured.
MHP says the cause of the crash is under investigation.
