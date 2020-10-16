Tire amnesty day slated for Saturday in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson residents who want to get rid of their old tires can do so tomorrow.
A roll-off dumpster day is slated for Saturday, October 18, starting at 8 a.m.
The day is also being dubbed “Tire Amnesty Day.” Residents will have the opportunity to dispose of up to 10 old tires and other items, according to a city news release.
Tires will be accepted between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Other items will be accepted between 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Drop-offs can be made at the old Dillard’s parking lot the Metrocenter Mall at 3645 U.S. Highway 80.
Other items accepted include all household furniture, appliances and other accessories.
Only Jackson residents and businesses are eligible to participate. Proof of residency may be required.
