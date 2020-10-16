Silver Alert issued for 80-year-old woman from Carthage

CARTHAGE, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for 80-year-old Martha Louise Savell of Carthage on Thursday.

She is described as a white female, five feet and two inches tall, weighing 140 pounds with brown/gray hair and blue eyes.

Investigators say she was last seen Tuesday, October 13, at about 4:00 p.m. near the intersection of Risher Road and Madden Road in Leake County.

Savell was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, blue jeans, and black and white slip-on shoes.

She is believed to be in a 2017, blue Nissan Versa with a Mississippi tag of DBM0253 traveling east on Madden Road.

Family members say Martha Louise Savell suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts contact Leake County Sheriff Department at 601-267-7361.

