Richardson Light Show canceled due to road construction

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) -A famous Christmas light show in Madison has been canceled for 2020.
Organizers for the Richardson Light Show announced on Facebook that due to major road construction going on in the area, they will not be able to host the traditional light show.
The city of Madison announced that road construction on Hoy Road began on Thursday. The project is expected to take 18 months to complete.
The light show has been a community favorite for several years.
Organizers say they hope to be back in 2021.
Read their message below:
“Due to major road construction going on in our vicinity, we will not present The Richardson Light Show in 2020. We will miss seeing you this year, but hope to be back in 2021, pending construction status at that time. It is our sincere wish that you and your family have a blessed and joyful Christmas Season, and remember, ‘Jesus is the Reason for the Season.’”
