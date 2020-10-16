Number of COVID cases in schools released for week of Oct. 5-9

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi State Department of Health has released its weekly report on the number of coronavirus cases in schools for each county.
The report lists the number of staff members and students who tested positive for the virus, as well as the number of staff and students who were quarantined.
This report is only for cases reported the week of Oct. 5-9, 2020.
The report provided by MSDH lists the number of positive cases and quarantined individuals in schools by county, not by district.
Each county is broken down below.
George County
A total of eight schools in George County reported data to MSDH regarding COVID cases, quarantines, and outbreaks for the week of Oct. 5-9.
Of those, L. C. Hatcher Elementary was the only school that reported between 1-5 confirmed cases of the virus in teachers/staff.
Benndale Elementary, Central Elementary, George County High, and L. T. Taylor Intermediate each reported between 1-5 students who were confirmed to have the virus.
No new outbreaks were reported at any schools in the district.
A total of 14 teachers/staff were quarantined in the district at six different schools.
A total of 131 students were quarantined at the eight schools that reported. The schools reporting the highest number of quarantines for the county are: George County High (35), Central Elementary (34), and Rocky Creek Elementary (24).
Since the start of the school year, George County High reports 14 students have tested positive for the virus. Four other schools also report between 1-5 positive cases since school started.
Hancock County
A total of 12 schools in Hancock County reported data to MSDH regarding COVID cases, quarantines, and outbreaks for the week of Oct. 5-9.
Of those, West Hancock Elementary was the only school to report between 1-5 confirmed cases of the virus in teachers/staff. Six schools each reported 1-5 confirmed cases of the virus in students.
Two outbreaks were reported at Hancock High. They are the only two outbreaks out of the 12 schools that reported.
Eight teachers/staff were quarantined, with six of those at Hancock High.
A total of 375 students were quarantined at the 12 Hancock County schools. The schools reporting the highest number of quarantines for the county are: Hancock High (223) and East Hancock Elementary (68).
Since the start of the school year, 37 students at Hancock High and 7 at Bay High have tested positive for the virus. Nine other schools also report between 1-5 positive cases since school started. Between 1-5 confirmed cases in teachers have been reported at four schools since school started.
Harrison County
A total of 53 schools in Harrison County, reported data to MSDH regarding COVID cases, quarantines, and outbreaks for the week of Oct. 5-9.
Of those, nine schools each report between 1-5 new confirmed cases in teachers/staff for the week.
Six students at Gulfport High had confirmed cases for the week and 13 schools reported between 1-5 cases of students who tested positive for the virus.
No outbreaks were reported for the week in any of the Harrison County schools.
A total of 43 staff members in 16 schools, which includes 23 teachers/faculty at Gulfport High, were quarantined due to possible COVID exposure.
A total of 1,220 students were quarantined in Harrison County for the week, with the largest number of students at Long Beach Middle (516), Gulfport High (308), Biloxi Junior High (80), and Long Beach High (79).
Since the start of the school year, 10 teachers/staff at Gulfport High have tested positive for the virus; 31 other schools reported between 1-5 positive cases in teachers/staff.
Since the start of school, the number of confirmed cases in students for Harrison County include: Biloxi High (35), D’Iberville High (24), Gulfport High (31), Harrison Central High (24), Long Beach High (12), Long Beach Middle (22), Pass Christian High (15), St. Patrick Catholic High (8), and West Harrison High (11). An additional 28 schools reported between 1-5 confirmed cases of the virus in students since school started.
Jackson County
A total of 40 schools in Jackson County reported data to MSDH regarding COVID cases, quarantines, and outbreaks for the week of Oct. 5-9.
Of those, seven schools each report between 1-5 new confirmed cases in teachers/staff for the week. Fourteen schools each reported between 1-5 cases of students who tested positive for the virus for the week.
Ocean Springs Middle School is the only school to report an outbreak for the week.
A total of 17 staff members in seven schools were quarantined due to possible COVID exposure.
A total of 167 students were quarantined in Jackson County for the week, with the largest number of students at Ocean Springs Middle (33), Ocean Springs High (23), Singing River Academy (30), and Gautier Elementary (21).
Since the start of the school year, the number of teachers who tested positive virus include the following: Ocean Springs High (7), St. Martin East (11), St. Martin North (13), and Vancleave Upper (9). An additional 24 schools each report between 1-5 positive cases in teachers/staff.
Since the start of school, the number of confirmed cases in students for Jackson County include: East Central High (28), East Central Middle (36), East Central Upper (13), Gautier Middle (9), Martin Bluff Elementary (6), Ocean Springs High (18), Pascagoula High (22), St. Martin High (18), St. Martin Middle (12), Vancleave Middle (31), and Vancleave Upper (9). An additional 22 schools reported between 1-5 confirmed cases of the virus in students since school started.
Pearl River County
A total of 24 schools in Pearl River County reported data to MSDH regarding COVID cases, quarantines, and outbreaks for the week of Oct. 5-9.
Of those, three schools reported between 1-5 new confirmed cases in teachers/staff for the week. Three schools each reported between 1-5 cases of students who have tested positive for the virus. One outbreak was reported at Picayune Memorial High for the week.
A total of five staff members in five schools in the county were quarantined over the five day period due to possible COVID exposure.
A total of 154 students were quarantined for the week, with the largest number of students at Picayune Memorial High (93).
Since the start of the school year, the number of teachers who tested positive virus include the following: Poplarville Middle (6) and Pearl River Central Middle (7). An additional 11 schools each report between 1-5 positive cases in teachers/staff.
Since the start of school, the number of confirmed cases in students for Pearl River County include: Pearl River Central High (16), Pearl River Central Middle (6), Picayune Memorial High (20), and Poplarville High (8). An additional six schools reported between 1-5 confirmed cases of the virus in students since school started.
Stone County
A total of five schools in Stone County reported data to MSDH regarding COVID cases, quarantines, and outbreaks for the week of Oct. 5-9.
Of those, no schools reported any new confirmed cases in teachers/staff for the week. Two schools each reported between 1-5 cases of students who have tested positive for the virus. No outbreaks were reported.
Three staff members at Stone Middle were the only teachers/staff quarantined in the county over the five day period due to possible COVID exposure.
A total of 39 students at four schools were quarantined for the week, with the largest number of students at Stone High (16) and Stone Middle (14).
Since the start of school, the number of confirmed cases in teachers/employees for Stone County include: Perkinston Elementary (6). Two additional schools reported between 1-5 confirmed cases of the virus in teachers/employees since school started.
Since the start of school, the number of confirmed cases in students include: Stone High (6) and Stone Middle (6). One additional school reported between 1-5 confirmed cases of the virus in students since school started.
Mississippi K-12 schools make weekly reports of cases among students, teachers and staff, number of outbreaks, and teachers and students under quarantine as a result of COVID-19 exposure. An outbreak in a school setting is defined as 3 or more individuals diagnosed with COVID-19 in the same group within a 14-day period.
Some schools report case numbers between 1-5, which is done to protect the personal identity of the effected student or staff member.
Some schools and/or districts are not listed on this report, which means they have not submitted the weekly report to state health officials. In August, state officials said they would begin collecting and releasing information from schools on the number of COVID cases, outbreaks, and quarantines that occur each week.
Note: These cases have been directly reported to MSDH by each school, and may not yet have appeared in the state and county totals of cases reported by laboratories.
