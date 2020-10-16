Madison County company given priority in bidding on up to $14 billion in Air Force maintenance projects

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Madison-based aerospace company has been awarded a leg up in seeking some $14 billion in federal military contracts over the next decade.
Vertex Aerospace recently announced that it had been given one of “eight prime seats on the Aircraft Maintenance Enterprise Solution (ACES) contract vehicle.”
Translated, Vertex will be one of only eight contractors allowed to bid on any work orders let out under the ACES program, said Rachel Henson, the company’s corporate communications manager.
Over the next 10 years, the program could bid out as much as $14 billion in maintenance on fixed-wing and swing-wing aircraft.
“It doesn’t mean we’ll necessarily (win the contracts), but we’ll have the ability to bid,” she said.
Madison residents will likely see few impacts from the work locally, with most of it being done at air force bases across the country.
Henson did say that some administrators could be hired at the Madison County headquarters to help oversee some of the work.
The ACES program is administered by the U.S. Air Force. Nineteen companies submitted bids in hopes of being selected for the program.
Vertex is an international company headquartered in Madison County. It has approximately 3,500 employees working at 100 sites.
