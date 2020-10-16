I-55 to I-20 ramp closure in south Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) is preparing to shut down a major part of the interstate traffic flow on I-55 in south Jackson this weekend.
The I-55 Northbound Ramp to I-20 Westbound will be closed starting at 7 p.m. until 12 a.m. Friday.
The ramp is also known as the split in south Jackson near University Boulevard and Terry Road.
The I-20 project started back in March and it’s not expected to be complete until 2022.
Crews will be placing concrete beams this weekend for a new bridge being built on this stretch of I-20.
“The new bridge is being built on an entire new alignment. The bridge we are using now is going to be demolished once the new bridge is built," said Michael Flood, MDOT. "They’re going to be placing those beams this weekend for the new bridge. In order to do that they’ve got to get those cranes in there.”
Although this is a heavily traveled highway, MDOT does not expect it to cause a huge impact on traffic.
Signs and message boards will be out to warn drivers before approaching the work zone and to help guide you to detours at McDowell Road.
Be sure to plan ahead, give yourself some extra time, and expect delays.
