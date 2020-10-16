Four suspects arrested for armed robbery in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - The Oxford Police Department arrested four suspects accused of a home invasion.
The incident happened on Tuesday, around 2:30 a.m., at a home on Olive Branch Way.
Police say when they arrived at the home they heard people crying out for help. Once inside, officers say they encountered the four armed suspects who fled the home.
Three of the suspects were captured by police: Kentris Bolton, 17, Dequavious Luckett, 20, and Laquaivous Swinney, 18.
The fourth suspect, Dallas Smith, 19, turned himself into custody later that night.
Police say the suspects are charged with four counts of armed robbery, one count of burglary-home invasion, and one count of conspiracy to commit armed robbery.
Luckett, Swinney, and Smith received a bond of $150,000 while Bolton received a bond of $125,000.
All four suspects are from Jackson.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.