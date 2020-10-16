First Alert Forecast: cold front treks through Mississippi Friday

FRIDAY: A cold front will slip through central Mississippi through the day – we’ll see scattered showers along with a band of clouds through morning hours. Expect clouds to gradually to clear from northwest to southeast through the day. Temperatures will be stuck in the 60s amid a cool northwest breeze in the wake of the front. Grab a jacket if you have fair or football plans Friday night as temperatures will quickly drop off – bottoming out in the 40s by early Saturday under clear skies.
WEEKEND PLANNER: After a chilly start to Saturday, expect sunshine to win out the weekend across central and southwest Mississippi. Highs will rebound nicely into the lower to middle 70s for Saturday, near 80° by Sunday afternoon. Overnight lows will be, generally, 50s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Into next week, high pressure will shift farther east, ushering Gulf moisture once again – allowing for partly cloudy skies and an opportunity for a few showers here and there. Highs will run a touch above-normal, in the lower to middle 80s.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
