Diddy launches Black political party, claims country on the verge of a ‘race war’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Rap mogul Sean Combs, commonly known as “Diddy,” announced Friday that he is launching his own political party.
Our Black Party was created, according to Diddy, “to create a platform to help advance a political agenda that addresses the needs of Black people.” Both Republicans and Democrats are welcome to join.
He says the “number one priority” is to get President Trump “out of office” because, he claimed, America is “on the verge of a race war.”
“We need to get Biden in and hold him accountable,” Diddy stated. “Trump has taken things too far. As Black people, we aren’t even a topic of real discussion.”
On Our Black Party’s website, their message to the U.S. political establishment is that “Our votes must be earned” and their agenda addresses “the needs of Black people.”
“We envision an America where Black people are liberated and participate freely in the political, economic, and social systems that work together for our benefit,” the website reads. They also seek to power this Black political agenda by developing a coalition committed to “building Black political power and fiercely advocating for radical change...”
Their core values include: Black people having a right to their own politics, a fair and just criminal legal system and that “Black people are not a monolithic group and, therefore, we have a right to advocate for different things.”
Diddy said this new party is “bigger than November 3rd and the presidential election" and that he is committed to getting Trump out, but to take care of the “long term picture” as well. “We can protest all we want, but to win, we have to build our own Black political army.”
Read more about Our Black Party by clicking here.
