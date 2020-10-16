Details emerging about car chase that ended in crash on Robinson Road

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Details are still coming in about a police chase that began in Rankin County and ended in at Robinson Road and Eastview Street in Jackson.
On Friday morning, the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department identified what they believed to be a stolen vehicle.
Deputies were chasing the suspect “when they came through our city, and the suspect struck two vehicles in our city,” said Allison Clark, public information officer with the Richland Police Department.
Richland police joined in the chase, which went into Jackson. When the suspect crossed into the capital city, Rankin County called of their pursuit and Richland continued, Clark said.
The chase ended in a wreck at Robinson and Eastview, according to a video obtained by WLBT. It appeared that two vehicles were hit at that location, according to the video.
The vehicle is believed to be stolen out of Copiah County.
It was not known if anyone was injured in crashes related to the chase.
