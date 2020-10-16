Car theft suspect still on the loose

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Police are still searching for the suspect involved in a Friday morning chase that began in Florence and ended in the city of Jackson.
Late this morning, authorities in Rankin County spotted the suspect driving a stolen truck and livestock trailer in Florence.
Law enforcement attempted to pull the suspect over, but the suspect gave chase, leading officers on a pursuit up U.S. Highway 49 into the capital city.
Along the way, the suspect t-boned an elderly couple in Richland, sending them to the hospital, and wrecking at least two other vehicles along the way, Richland Police public information officer Allison Clark said.
The suspect was still on the loose at the time this story was published.
“The call originated in Florence. It was started by either the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department or Florence Police Department,” she said.
The suspect fled north on U.S. 49 and hit a vehicle at the 49 and Scarbrough Street. The couple in that vehicle sustained injuries and were taken to the hospital, Clark said.
At the time, the suspect was driving a white truck and pulling a trailer filled with cows, she said.
“When he t-boned the vehicle at (Scarbrough), the trailer broke loose,” Clark explained.
From there, the suspect side-swiped another vehicle near the Richland city limits, before heading into Jackson.
“Sheriff Bryan Bailey called off the pursuit, but Richland continued. He had already hit two vehicles in the city,” she said. “He then hit a vehicle in Jackson, I believe.”
The suspect eventually crashed on Robinson Road at Eastview Street. A video obtained by WLBT shows that at least one other vehicle was damaged.
The truck was stolen from Wilson’s Meat Market in Crystal Springs.
No cows were injured in the chase, Clark said.
