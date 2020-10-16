Almost 25,000 customers under Boil-Water Alert west of HWY 55 in Madison County

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Nearly 25,000 customers of Bear Creek Water Association are under a Boil-Water Alert after samples showed the presence of E. coli bacteria.
It affects approximately 24,671 customers west of Highway 55 in Madison County.
Health officials strongly recommend that all water be boiled “vigorously” for 1 minute before it is consumed.
This precaution should last at least 2 days and water officials will be notified when this alert is lifted.
