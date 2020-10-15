Woman accused of killing pregnant woman, taking baby from womb, booked into Texas jail

CAPTION: Taylor Rene Parker, 27, of Simms, Texas, agreed Oct. 13 to return to Texas to face charges in connection with the deaths of a pregnant New Boston, Texas, woman and her unborn daughter, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation reports. (Source: Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation)
By Associated Press | October 15, 2020 at 11:41 AM CDT - Updated October 15 at 5:43 PM

TEXARKANA, Texas (AP) - A woman accused of killing a pregnant Texas woman and removing the baby from the victim’s womb has been moved from Oklahoma to a Texas jail.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says 27-year-old Taylor Parker of Simms, Texas, was booked Wednesday into the Bi-State Detention Center in Texarkana, Texas, without bond. She has been charged with capital murder, murder and kidnapping in the death of 21-year-old Reagan Simmons-Hancock, who was found dead Friday with her baby removed from her body. The baby later died at a southeastern Oklahoma hospital.

Mourners have created this memorial outside the house in New Boston, Texas, where 21-year-old Reagan Simmons Hancock died Oct. 9 when someone forcibly took her unborn child. (Source: Destinee Patterson/KSLA News 12)

