USA International Ballet Competiton reschedules for 2023

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The USA International Ballet Competition (USA IBC) rescheduled the event, held at the Thalia Maria Hall in Jackson, for June 10-24, 2023.
The competition was originally scheduled for June 2022 but was delayed when the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted 2020 competitions planned for Helsinki, Finland, and Varna, Bulgaria.
“USA IBC leaders worked with our sister competitions in three countries to develop new, coordinated schedules and ensure that despite the pandemic, dancers who had trained for years would still be able to compete and the world would still have the opportunity to come together for these celebrations of art and athleticism,” said Mona Nicholas, USA IBC executive director.
The new competition schedule is listed below:
2021: Moscow
2022: Helsinki and Varna
2023: Jackson
2024: Varna
2025: Moscow
2026: Helsinki and Varna
2027: Jackson
2028: Varna
“Our partners in Varna, Moscow, and Helsinki shared our belief that we should work together to make the competitions accessible to as many gifted dancers and as many global audience members as possible,” Nicholas said. “The pandemic affected the entire world, with countries closing borders and the arts temporarily dark. Now more than ever, the people of the world need art. We need events that unify us and remind us there is still beauty in the world. These competitions do just that.”
