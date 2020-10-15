Thursday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A cool front is moving in tonight. Temperatures will tumble from the 80s this afternoon into the 50s by morning. A few showers will also move in overnight, but no severe weather is expected. It will also turn windy overnight and on Friday with temperatures in the 50s in the morning and 60s by afternoon. Skies will clear during the day after morning showers. Friday evening will be breezy and chilly with lows in the 40s. Friday night football will require a jacket or sweater. This weekend will be sunny and warm with highs in the 70s to near 80 and overnight lows in the 50s. The tropics are currently quiet with just weak disturbances that might develop over the coming days, but with no activity expected close to us.