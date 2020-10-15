$1,000 reward offered after giant Trump banner stolen from side of trailer in Boone

BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - The owner of a political banner that was stolen off the side of a trailer this week is offering a $1,000 reward for its return.
The 40′ x 8′ banner, promoting the re-election of President Donald Trump, was fixed to the side of a trailer on NC Hwy 105. Police say it was stolen sometime between 5 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. on Monday
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 828-268-6959/828-737-0125 or the Boone Police Department at 828-268-6900.
The victim’s reward is in addition to any rewards paid by Crime Stoppers.
