$1,000 reward offered after giant Trump banner stolen from side of trailer in Boone

$1,000 reward offered after giant Trump banner stolen from side of trailer in Boone
The owner of a political banner that was stolen off the side of a trailer this week is offering a $1,000 reward for its return. (Source: Boone Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff | October 15, 2020 at 10:58 AM CDT - Updated October 15 at 2:17 PM

BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - The owner of a political banner that was stolen off the side of a trailer this week is offering a $1,000 reward for its return.

The 40′ x 8′ banner, promoting the re-election of President Donald Trump, was fixed to the side of a trailer on NC Hwy 105. Police say it was stolen sometime between 5 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. on Monday

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 828-268-6959/828-737-0125 or the Boone Police Department at 828-268-6900.

The victim’s reward is in addition to any rewards paid by Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.