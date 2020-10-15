Ocean Springs pharmacy owners plead guilty in healthcare fraud case

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Two owners of an Ocean Springs pharmacy have pleaded guilty in relation to an alleged $18 million healthcare fraud scheme.
Dempsey Bryan Levi and Jeffrey Rollins are accused of taking part in an elaborate five-year scheme involving expensive compounded pain creams.
On Oct. 14, Levi and Rollins each entered a guilty plea and agreed to forfeit $924,114.4 in connection to the indictment.
According to court documents, Rollins and Bryan Levi would pay bribes and offer kickbacks to physicians in exchange for the doctors ordering and recommending pricey compound creams. Those prescriptions would then be filled only by Gardens Pharmacy, leaving patients with no choice on which pharmacy they wanted to use.
The feds say to get the most reimbursements from Medicare, Tricare and other health insurance companies, Gardens Pharmacy created these medicated creams using ingredients based on how much profit could be made and not on the actual needs of a patient.
In some instances, the pharmacy even dispensed cheaper, generic products, but billed for the more expensive brands. The pharmacy would then submit fraudulent bills to insurance companies.
Levi’s and Rollins' sentencings have been set for Jan. 21, 2021.
