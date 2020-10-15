60% of Mississippians have filled out their 2020 Census - and the deadline is Friday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The deadline is here to fill out your 2020 Census! If you mail the form it must be post marked by midnight Thursday.
You have a few more hours until Friday at 4:59 a.m. if you fill it out online. Billions of federal dollars coming to the state depend on completing the form in time.
“We are just north of 60 percent,” said Secretary of State Michael Watson. That is the response rate from Mississippians filling out the 2020 Census as of October 3.
It is below the 61.3 percent who completed the form in 2010. Watson said an undercount could cost the state $13.2 billion dollars in federal funding over the next 10 years.
The money goes to education, health care and transportation. The census also impacts state, federal and local representation.
“About 20 years ago in 2000 we actually lost a congressional member because we were undercounted,” said Watson. “So that’s our voice in D.C. and so if the numbers aren’t high enough again you could lose that in redistricting."
Former State Senator Giles Ward is chair of Complete the Count Mississippi. He said the state is currently in the bottom tier of states filling out census forms.
“We are 51st out of 52. Only Louisiana is behind us in the lagging behind in responding,” said Ward. “Please just step up to the plate and do your civic responsibility."
Officials say not responding is a loss of $5,000 per person, per year over the next decade.
Two point 98 million Mississippians were recorded in the 2010 Census.
“It’s your opportunity to make your voice heard in the census to be counted and to make sure that Mississippians receive the dollars we should,” added Watson. To fill out your census form on line go to www.my2020census.gov.
