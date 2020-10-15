Hoy Road construction to begin on Thursday

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Madison has scheduled for construction on Hoy Road to begin on Thursday, Oct. 15.
The project is expected to take 18 months to complete. During that time, Hoy Road will be open for westbound traffic only from Rice Road to Old Canton Road with Tisdale Road used as a detour.
The city says roadway improvements include the construction of a multi-use path to Hoy Road from Old Canton Road to Honeysuckle Drive. There will also be another multi-use path along Rice Road from Madison Avenue to Wellington Way.
