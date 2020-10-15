Grocery store site plan approved for Gluckstadt

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Residents in Gluckstadt are one step closer to having their own grocery store.
On Thursday, the Madison County Planning and Zoning Board approved site plans for a Sullivan’s Marketplace.
Up next, the measure will go before the board of supervisors for final approval.
Pam Minninger, lay ecclesial minister at St. Joseph Catholic Church and a Gluckstadt resident, said the store will fill a major need for the still unincorporated Gluckstadt area.
“Right now, you have to go to Madison to Kroger or Walmart, or go to Canton, which as a Walmart on the interstate,” she said.
For Minninger, the drive is about three to four miles, but can take 10 to 15 minutes depending on traffic.
“If you’re trying to cook dinner and missing something, it’s a ways to go to pick up a can of tomato sauce,” she said.
The 34,500-square-foot store is planned for Calhoun Station Parkway, according to a copy of the site plans found on Facebook.
The store will feature local produce, a butcher shop, and an outside patio for dining, reports the Madison County Journal.
According to Sullivan’s website, the company has 11 locations, including eight in Mississippi. Stores are located in Flowood, Hattiesburg, Brookhaven, Bude, New Hebron, Raleigh, Ruleville and Vicksburg.
Officials with Sullivan’s were not immediately available for comment.
It was not known when the measure would go before the board of supervisors.
