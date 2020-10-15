Grant will help revitalize abandoned Holiday Inn into community for seniors

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An abandoned property on Highway 80 could get new life next year.
Thursday an announcement was made that more funding is being put forth in the redevelopment of the old Holiday Inn Southwest. This old abandoned hotel has sat vacant for almost a decade.
There have been numerous problems with vagrants on the property so this is good news.
The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas and Trustmark National Bank announced they’ve awarded a $750,000 Affordable Housing grant to Gulf Coast Housing Partnership to convert old Holiday Inn into a 75-unit development for seniors.
The community will consist of five buildings surrounding a courtyard and, in total, there will be 53 one-bedroom apartments and 23 two-bedroom apartments along with a manager’s center and health care clinic.
The entire project will cost $14,000,000.
Pastor Boyd of Pearl Street A.M.E. church tells WLBT the plan is to demolish the tower and renovate the two story building behind it for the assisted living facility.
It will be called The Pearl and construction will start in late spring. They hope to have it completed in 2022.
