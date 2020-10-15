Gov. Tate Reeves extends Hinds County Judge’s term through 2022

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves extended the appointment of Hinds County Judge Carlyn M. Hicks through January 3, 2022.
Judge Hicks was sworn in as a special judge for the Hinds County Court on July 14. It was a temporary appointment to fill the vacancy of Judge Melvin V. Priester Sr., who retired that same month.
She presides over the Hinds County Youth Court.
“I’m honored and humbled by the confidence Governor Reeves has placed in me to further carry out these judicial duties," Hicks said. "I appreciate the opportunity to continue to serve the children, youth and families of Hinds County.”
Hicks says much has been accomplished since her tenure.
“In the time that I’ve served thus far, we have safely reduced the number of children in foster care, focused on rehabilitative alternatives for at-risk youth, and worked collaboratively to connect vulnerable families to communities and support,” Hicks said.
Gov. Reeves said that a special election will be held on Nov. 2, 2021.
