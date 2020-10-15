First Alert Forecast: warm Thursday, cooler Friday

THURSDAY: After a cool start in the 50s, expect a lot of sunshine to take us through the day with temperatures pushing back into the lower 80s through the afternoon hours. A strong front will approach the region after sunset – pushing clouds and a few showers into the region through the evening hours.
FRIDAY: A cold front will slip through central Mississippi through the day – we’ll see a few showers along with a band of clouds through morning hours. Expect clouds to gradually to clear from northwest to southeast through the day. Temperatures will be stuck in the 60s amid a cool northwest breeze in the wake of the front. Grab a jacket if you have fair or football plans Friday night as temperatures will quickly drop off – bottoming out in the 40s by early Saturday under clear skies.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Heading into the weekend, expect the skies to feature sunshine and temperatures in the 70s Saturday, near 80 by Sunday. Into next week, high pressure will shift farther east, ushering Gulf moisture once again – allowing for partly cloudy skies and an opportunity for a few showers here and there. Highs will run near normal or just above-normal, in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
