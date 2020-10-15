First Alert Forecast: warm Thursday, cooler Friday

FRIDAY: A cold front will slip through central Mississippi through the day – we’ll see a few showers along with a band of clouds through morning hours. Expect clouds to gradually to clear from northwest to southeast through the day. Temperatures will be stuck in the 60s amid a cool northwest breeze in the wake of the front. Grab a jacket if you have fair or football plans Friday night as temperatures will quickly drop off – bottoming out in the 40s by early Saturday under clear skies.