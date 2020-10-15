Dak Prescott ‘doing well' and in ‘great spirits’ after suffering ankle injury

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Dak Prescott says he is in “great spirits” after suffering an ankle injury while playing against the New York Giants last Sunday.
“Just want everyone to know that I’m doing well,” Prescott said in a video posted to his Instagram Thursday. “I can’t thank you enough for all your love, your support, your prayers over the last few days. They’ve been more than overwhelming..."
Many sent the former Mississippi State quarterback well wishes after he suffered the injury, including Jackson State’s new coach Deion Sanders who posted, “You have overcome all adversity to get this far and u will overcome this as well because you’re a Conqueror!”
Prescott was on his way to the doctor when he posted the video - making it his first visit since having surgery. He stated that he is ready to start the “road to comeback” and that the adversity will be “another chapter in the book.”
He also said that he is “excited for God’s purpose," adding that, ”My faith is doubled down more than ever and I’m thankful that He’s my savior and that He guides me in life."
