Consider This: Statewide Ballot Measure

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In two and a half weeks, Mississippians will go to the polls to vote for President, US Senate, Congress, and several initiatives.
One of the initiatives changes the way we select our statewide leaders. Currently, the Mississippi Constitution requires a statewide candidate to win a majority of the popular vote and a majority of the electoral vote.
If no candidate wins both the popular vote and the electoral vote, the race is decided by the state House.
The new language says winning a race for governor or other statewide office requires a simple majority. If no candidate receives that, the race would be decided by a runoff.
You probably will not be surprised to hear that Mississippi is the only state with a multistep process for electing its Governor.
The process is already being challenged and if we do not change the rules, we will most likely end up in a legal battle; a legal battle the state would most likely lose. That would be very unfortunate, since most state leaders – Republican and Democrat – agree we need to approve this amendment.
Let’s get another albatross off our backs. When you go to the polls on November 3rd, vote “Yes” on Ballot Measure 2.
