Commission, city at odds over one-percent allocations

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s often said that you shouldn’t loan money to a family member, because you might not get it back.
Jackson’s one-percent oversight commission has loaned the city some $20 million in the last two years, and now some members say it’s past time for the city to repay it.
Officials with the Lumumba administration, though, say Jackson doesn’t have to pay, arguing the commission doesn’t have the power to lend the city its own money.
“The commission lacks any express or implied power to ‘lend’ the city the city’s own money,” wrote City Attorney Tim Howard in a September 30 letter to the commission.
The commission oversees the city’s one-percent infrastructure sales tax. Under state statute, it is responsible for drawing up a master plan and ensuring that one-percent monies are spent in compliance with that plan.
At the heart of this matter is some $20 million that the commission says it loaned the city between March 2018 and October 2019.
According to a letter sent to Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba on August 18, commissioners said the funds were to be repaid by September 30, 2020.
As of October 15, though, the money had not been repaid.
Oversight members discussed the matter at a recent one-percent meeting.
Commissioner Pete Perry contends that the funds were a loan, and that the mayor and chief administrative officer were in the meetings when the loans were approved.
“They were sitting in that meeting and voted for it and knew it,” Perry said. “They want to say they weren’t loans. That’s OK. But they still are.”
Amounts in dispute were outlined in the August 18 correspondence from commission vice-chair Duane O’Neill. They include $6,985,000, which was made to in March 2018, “to reimburse the water and sewer systems for major maintenance emergency expenditures that occurred September 2016 through January 2018;” $7,250,000 in August 2018 to address additional sewer main failures and cover consent decree management costs; and $4 million for consent decree costs, also awarded in August 2018; $650,000 to repair a major water main break in Belhaven; and $1.4 million again for consent decree costs.
In regard to the March 2018 loan, then-Public Works Director Robert Miller told commissioners that the funds were needed to ensure the city stayed in compliance with its water bond covenants.
Under provisions of Jackson’s water bond agreements, the city must maintain a certain amount of money in its reserve balance to cover bond payments.
Not having that money could cause the city to default on the loans or see its credit rating diminished.
In his letter, Duane stated that all amounts were awarded as loans and had to be repaid to one-percent fund by September 30, 2020.
As for the $4 million loan issued in August, the commission also said that the council had to “accept and acknowledge” that the funds were a loan before obligating them.
Howard, though, said the city “is not bound by any vote of the commission that would obligate the city to repay money to the special sales tax fund.”
He also said that there were no records in council minutes showing that the council had approved the loan. “The City of Jackson is a municipality which, with respect to the borrowing of money, is bound only by the acts of its governing authorities, in this instance, its city council.”
The city attorney went on to say that the funds were used on infrastructure projects “sorely needed by the citizens of the city,” and that “all of these projects are important and proper objects of the special sales tax fund.”
A copy of the letters, as well as other one-percent documents, are shown below.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.