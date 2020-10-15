California heat wave prompts power shutdowns, fire danger

PG&E’s power cuts were the third in less than two months. They aimed to prevent PG&E equipment such as power lines from sparking wildfires if they are fouled or blown down by the winds. The utility, which was blasted last year when it preemptively turned off electricity to 2 million people, said it was making an effort to use more targeted and shorter outages this time, with power expected to be fully restored by Friday night.