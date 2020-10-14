Wednesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The beautiful weather continues with sunshine and low humidity going forward. In fact, we’ll see some swings in our temperatures over the coming days. With lows tonight in the 50s, vs. the low of 48 this morning, we’ll get highs in the 80s Thursday with more of the sunshine. Friday will turn breezy with a few showers possible. Highs will reach the 60s and probably drop during the afternoon. Friday night football will require jackets with temperatures in the 50s. The weekend will start off chilly, but stay dry. Saturday morning will be cold with lows in the 40s and highs in the 70s during the afternoon. Warmer weather returns Sunday with highs possibly reaching the 80s. South wind at 5mph tonight and Thursday. Average high is 78 and the average low is 54 this time of year. Sunrise is 7:04am and the sunset is 6:27pm. In the tropics, we are tracking a weak tropical disturbance that will enter the eastern Caribbean over the coming days. Chances for development though are at 10 percent.