Two killed in overnight house fire in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Fire Department is investigating a fatal overnight house fire on Wednesday morning.
The fire happened at a home on Way Street.
Firefighters say when the fire was extinguished, they discovered the bodies of two unidentified people.
The victims' names have not been released.
A neighbor expressed her sadness about the tragic incident.
“It makes me feel very bad because it’s just a tragic accident,” said neighbor Joyce Ross."It’s just something that we could not do nothing about, but it’s just does something to you to be woken to smoke and fire. And it’s worse when you know someone was inside and lost their lives."
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
