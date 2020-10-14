Two arrested for child sex crimes in Clarke County

CLARKE CO., Miss. (WTOK) - The Clarke County Sheriff’s Department arrested and charged two men with inappropriate contact with minors.
Deputies arrested William McMullan, 37, and Joshua Chancelor, 27.
McMullan is charged with statutory rape, sexual battery, enticement of a child for sexual purposes, molesting, and enticement of a child to produce any visual depiction of adult sexual conduct.
McMullan has no bond and remains in the Clarke County Jail.
Chancelor has been charged with lustful touching and statutory rape. His total bond was $60,000 and has since bonded out.
The Clarke County Sheriff’s Department encourages anyone that has more information about this case to come forward.
