Neighborhood plans final push to form ‘community improvement district’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Leaders in the Belhaven neighborhood can finally see the finish line.
After working on the project for more than a year, the Greater Belhaven Foundation is just 37 signatures short of being able to petition the City of Jackson to form a “community improvement district.”
The foundation is hoping a final push later this month will garner the remaining signatures needed.
On October 24, volunteers from Millsaps College will be canvassing the neighborhood in hopes of reaching homeowners that have not signed on.
“It’s going pretty quickly. Just last week we needed 66, so we’ve gotten about 30 in a week,” said foundation Executive Director Casey Creasey.
CIDs are special taxing districts. Property owners within it pay a special assessment along with their annual property taxes, which is set aside to fund public improvements specifically in their neighborhood.
Belhaven’s CID would run from Riverside Drive in the north to High Street in the south. East to west, it would stretch from I-55 to North State Street.
Legislation allowing the districts was approved in 2019.
Since October, Belhaven has been working to establish the city’s first.
That effort has included drawing up a boundary for the CID, and then collecting signatures in support of plans from home and property owners within the area.
Under the state statute, 60 percent of property owners in a proposed area must sign on before the city can consider it.
For Belhaven, that means collecting some 1,046 signatures. The foundation was making good progress until this spring, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
“It did put us back,” Creasey said. “But it allowed the city to make a change to allow for DocuSign. That will make collecting signatures much easier for neighborhoods going forward.”
DocuSign is a program that allows individuals to sign documents using an electronic signature.
This summer, Jackson’s municipal clerk obtained an opinion from the Mississippi attorney general saying e-signatures could be accepted as part of a petition.
In addition to submitting a petition, neighborhoods interested in forming CIDs must submit details on how much they hope to raise and how those proceeds would be spent.
Once the master plan and petition is submitted, the city will verify the signatures and set a special election. From there, 60 percent of registered voters in the area must vote in favor to approve it.
State law allows for up to an additional six mills to be placed on homes and properties within a district. And the tax would only be in place as long as needed to fund projects included in the master plan.
Belhaven is seeking the full six mills. Based on a copy of the foundation’s draft budget, the millage increase would generate approximately $207,000 a year, of which 55 percent would go to public safety and security, 20 percent would go toward master planning, 10 percent would go to capital improvements and beautification, eight percent would go to CID management and seven percent would go toward annual audits.
For more information, email Creasey at ccreasey@greaterbelhaven.com.
