Mother defends two sons charged with murder at a funeral home in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Frustrated outside of the Jackson Police department Wednesday, Shaneika Green defends the innocence of her two sons.
Both of them were at the Westhaven Funeral Home when police said Walter Hart Junior shot into the building on August 9th. Then someone fired back, killing Hart Junior.
“How is that possible where they could charge three people with one murder, one gun that they have in custody. They don’t have no other guns in custody," said Green.
21-year old Amei Olugbala turned himself in to police a few days after the shooting.
Shaneika Green believes her sons were taken in without sufficient evidence.
“The detective that’s on the case, named Detective Martha Dee, she apparently didn’t come and get anybody else statements. She just got my dad, Walter Hart Senior, statement," said Green.
“My thing is, a month later they came arrested by my two baby boys. No evidence. No apparent eyewitness. They could be placed at the funeral home, which of course they was up because they Brother’s funeral, but no one’s seen them shooting," said Green.
We reached out to Jackson Police to ask about the case, we are waiting on a response.
