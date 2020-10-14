$5.4M in new housing coming to Tchula

TCHULA, Miss. (WLBT) - Millions of dollars will be invested into the town of Tchula.
The Mississippi regional Housing Authority received $5.4 million in federal money for the project, which will bring jobs and better housing.
Town leaders broke ground Wednesday on the construction site on Jessie Banks Road.
Families may be able to move into the homes by early next year.
The mayor says he appreciates the investment because it’s been difficult to attract developers to the area.
“Small towns...it’s always a struggle," Mayor General Vann said. "If you look around you see we don’t have a tax base. It’s hard without a tax base, so that’s always a struggle and funds are limited, but we are getting by.”
The project will provide construction jobs for Holmes and five other counties.
