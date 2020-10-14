Jackson issues boil water notice

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Approximately 50 connections are affected by Jackson’s most recent boil water notice.
On Wednesday, the city issued a notice for residents in the 100 to 299 blocks of Carriage Hills Drive, the 100 to 199 blocks of Yorkshire Drive and the 100 to 199 blocks of Farmington Street.
The notice was put in place because of a loss of water pressure in the area.
Officials are asking residents to boil their water one minute before using to drink, brush their teeth, washing food, mixing baby formula or food, mixing drinks, washing dishes or giving to pets.
