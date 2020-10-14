Jackson declares October as Breast Cancer, Domestic Violence Awareness Month

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson proclaimed the month of October as both Breast Cancer and Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
The fountain outside Thalia Mara Hall was turned pink for breast cancer awareness.
Both men and women are encourages to continue yearly screenings for the cancer in October.
A special Cruising for the Cure event will take place in Downtown Jackson on October 24.
It falls during the same month nationally as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Anyone being abused or who knows someone being abused is encouraged to seek help.
African-American women are statistically more likely to be assaulted by their partner than any other ethnicity.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.