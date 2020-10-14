Hinds County School District upgrades air systems to kill COVID-19

RAYMOND, Miss. (WLBT) -The Hinds County School District announced on Wednesday that HVAC systems at all sites have been upgraded with bipolar ionization technology.
According to the district, bipolar ionization technology uses specialized tubes that take oxygen molecules from the air and convert them into charged atoms that will surround and deactivate harmful substances like airborne mold, bacteria, allergens, and viruses.
“As we made plans to return to campus on August 17, the safety for our students, employees, and community members was our number one priority,” stated Dr. Delesicia Martin, Superintendent.
The school district claims ionization testing results show a 99.4% reduction rate on a SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) surface strain within 30 minutes, effectively neutralizing SARS-CoV-2.
The district says the other benefits include:
- Bipolar ions that bond with contaminants gain size and mass and drop to the floor, or return to the filter, making them easily cleaned from the air we breathe.
- Bipolar ions break down odors at their source and eliminate them — no masking or diluting!
- Bipolar ions break down toxic gasses and compounds from dangerous chemicals such as cleaning products, pesticides, paints, solvents, mold, mildew, and more.
- Because bipolar ions negatively affect the DNA of bacteria and viruses, protecting the space’s inhabitants from illness and disease.
- There are no filters to change or collector cells to clean.
- Bipolar ionization technology uses no chemicals, heavy metals or mercury, and produces no harmful by-products such as ozone or ultra-violet light.
“By installing the Bipolar Ionization air purification system, in addition to our cleaning/sanitizing protocols, health and temperature screenings, and physical distancing guidelines, we were confident that we could bring our students and staff back to school safely,” said Dr. Martin.
