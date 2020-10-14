First Alert Forecast: seasonable mid-week; much cooler by Friday

EXTENDED FORECAST: As the front moves through, we’ll keep a chance for a few showers and bringing highs into the middle and upper 60s; lows in the 40s to round out the work week. The weekend will feature sunshine and highs in the 70s. By next week, high pressure will shift farther east, ushering Gulf moisture once again – allowing for partly cloudy skies and an opportunity for a few showers here and there. Highs will run near normal, in the middle and upper 70s.