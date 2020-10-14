First Alert Forecast: seasonable mid-week; much cooler by Friday

WEDNESDAY: High pressure nudges into the region through midweek bringing a chilly start in the upper 40s and lower 50s under clear skies will give way to a milder afternoon with highs rebounding into the upper 70s and lower 80s. We’ll see another night in the 50s to start off Thursday morning.
THURSDAY: After a cool start in the 50s, expect a lot of sunshine to take us through the day with temperatures pushing back into the lower 80s through the afternoon hours. A strong front will approach the region after sunset – pushing clouds and a few showers into the region through the evening hours.
EXTENDED FORECAST: As the front moves through, we’ll keep a chance for a few showers and bringing highs into the middle and upper 60s; lows in the 40s to round out the work week. The weekend will feature sunshine and highs in the 70s. By next week, high pressure will shift farther east, ushering Gulf moisture once again – allowing for partly cloudy skies and an opportunity for a few showers here and there. Highs will run near normal, in the middle and upper 70s.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.