After Jackson woman loses possessions in fire, one local restaurant is helping her rebuild

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson restaurant is coming together to help out an employee in need.
The Manship has created a GoFundMe page to raise money for Ms. Dot who lost her house in a fire on Forest Glenn Drive over the weekend.
Ms. Dot is a server at the Manship. They say she lost most of personal belongings, furniture, clothes and more.
The restaurant’s Facebook post said, “With your help, we would love to raise money for her to start re-building her life again.”
The page is nearly at their goal of raising $2,000 to help her with expenses.
