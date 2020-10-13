18-wheeler carrying 200 gallons of fuel crashes on Highway 18

COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - An 18-wheeler carrying 200 gallons of diesel fuel has crashed on Highway 18 near Carpenter Road. All lanes are currently blocked in both directions.
In addition to fuel, the 18-wheeler was also hauling electronic devices.
The driver has been transported to Copiah County Medical Center with no life threatening injuries.
Dentville Volunteer Fire Department, Copiah Sheriff’s Department, MHP, Copiah Emergency Management Agency have responded to the scene.
