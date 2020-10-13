Tuesday Night Weather Forecast

Pleasant weather is around and will continue to stay through this weekend. While we were close to 90 Monday and hit 80 today, much cooler weather is on the way. Highs will reach the lower 80s for the next couple of days, but a sharp cool down will arrive by Friday. A slight chance for a shower is possible with this next front, but the main event comes Friday into Saturday with chilly nighttime and morning temperatures in the 40s and highs on Friday only reaching the 60s, maybe 70 on Saturday. The upcoming weekend forecast looks great with sunshine and highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s. A slight chance for showers will develop next week again with another cool front. While temperatures will reach the 70s next week and morning lows will be in the 50s. Normal high this time of year is 78 and the average low is 54. Sunrise is 7:04am and the sunset is 6:28pm. Winds will be calm or just barely out of the north tonight and Wednesday less than 5mph. In the tropics, things are quiet. Just a 20% chance for development on a system way out in the Atlantic and it poses no threat to us because of the cold fronts in our future.