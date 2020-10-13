Ribbon cutting officially opens Children’s of Mississippi Sanderson Tower

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tuesday was the day families and medical professionals have been awaiting, the official opening of the Kathy and Joe Sanderson Tower.
It is an expansion of the Blair Batson Children’s Hospital.
Confetti rained down during the ribbon cutting marking the opening of the pediatric facility.
It is 340,000 thousand square feet.
There are 88 private NICU room, 32 private pediatric intensive care rooms and a children’s heart center.
“This is a proud day for all of Mississippi for all of the families and for all of us who call this place home,” said UMMC Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs Dr. LouAnn Woodward.
“This will be a child friendly special place for children to get their care,” said Department of Pediatrics Chair Dr. Mary Taylor. “The Sanderson Tower will also be a resource to the physicians and pediatricians and care givers around the state”.
The new building features seven operating rooms with plans to expand to 12.
Aretha Hargrove-Edwards spoke at the ceremonial event and helped her granddaughter Miracle cut the ribbon.
Miracle was born one pound and seven ounces and was treated at Batson for a year and two months.
“Her life was saved,” said Hargrove-Edwards. “We’re so grateful that families like ours will be able to have space to bond with their new babies”.
“It’s what the Children of Mississippi need in a medical city in fact what they deserve,” said former Governor Phil Bryant. “They will not have to travel across America or around the world to receive the best treatment. It is here”.
The Children’s of Mississippi Sanderson Tower opens November second.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.