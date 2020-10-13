Public hearing to break down differences in medical marijuana initiatives

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Three weeks ahead of November’s election, an event will be held to teach people about Initiative 65 and 65A regarding medical marijuana.
A poll shows a majority of Mississippians approve medical marijuana for critically ill patients, but the language on the ballot is confusing to many.
Initiative 65 is a grassroot proposal which would require an ID card issued by the State Department of Health. Patients would pick up marijuana at a licensed treatment center.
State lawmakers then adopted an alternative, Initiative 65A. That version limits smoking marijuana to only those who are terminally ill.
Tuesday night, the Secretary of State’s office will hold a hearing at the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum in Jackson, beginning at 5:30. The goal is to educate people on what’s going on the ballot.
Doors open at 5. State guidelines regarding COVID-19 will be followed.
