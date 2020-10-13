Panhandling will soon be “free speech” in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In 30 days, panhandling will be considered free speech in the capital city.
At its meeting Tuesday, the Jackson City Council voted to repeal city ordinances prohibiting panhandling.
The council approved both measures unanimously, according to Council President Aaron Banks, who made the announcement after the body came out of executive session.
The changes in city code will take effect 30 days from the day of the vote, as do all changes in city ordinance.
Council members present at the meeting included Ward One Councilman Ashby Foote, Ward Seven Councilwoman Virgi Lindsay, Ward Five Councilman Charles Tillman and Banks.
The move comes two weeks after the council was told that the city needed to repeal the ordinances, citing pressure to do so from the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).
At a previous meeting, Deputy City Attorney James Anderson said the civil rights group had threatened lawsuits regarding the matter, and that “the most appropriate thing is to make our ordinance(s) match the law of the land.”
He went on to explain that panhandling is considered freedom of speech, and cited a 2015 U.S. Supreme Court decision to back that up.
In that case, Reed v. Town of Gilbert, the high court struck down an Arizona town’s rule prohibiting the display of outdoor signs without a permit, saying the rules violated the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
Since then, that case has been cited by activists working to strike down panhandling laws across the country.
The council discussed the matter in executive session, per the advice of City Attorney Tim Howard.
Rules repealed include Chapter 94 of Jackson’s code of ordinances, which deals with “peddlers and solicitors,” and section 118-480, which deals with “pedestrians soliciting business or contributions from occupants of vehicles.”
The city prosecutor has not been enforcing the rules since 2016, following the ruling in Reed, Jackson Deputy City Attorney Chandra Gayten said.
Panhandling has become a major problem in the capital city in recent months. Motorists can often see vagrants asking for money at Jackson’s busiest intersections and exits, including Lakeland Drive at I-55, Canton Mart Road at the I-55 frontage road, and Northside Drive at the I-55 frontage road.
Joshua Tom, legal director for ACLU Mississippi, said at least eight municipalities in the state have repealed their panhandling rules. “We sent letters to 15 to 20 of the largest jurisdictions in Mississippi,” he said. “There are better ways to deal with the homeless than citing and arresting people.”
