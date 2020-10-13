Moss Point police searching for runaway special needs child

By WLOX Staff | October 13, 2020 at 1:50 PM CDT - Updated October 13 at 3:38 PM

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Moss Point Police Department is searching for a missing child with special needs.

Police say seven-year-old Carson ran away from the area of Cracker Barrel/Comfort Inn near Interstate 10 at exit 69.

Police said he was last seen wearing only a diaper and is non-verbal autistic. Police described him as having brown hair, brown eyes, roughly four feet tall and not from the area.

‼️MISSING ENDANGERED CHILD IN OUR AREA‼️ Update 2:33pm Carson is non-verbal autistic. He is 7 years old (white...

Posted by Moss Point Police Department on Tuesday, October 13, 2020

Anyone who sees this child is asked to call the Moss Point Police Department immediately at 228-475-1711.

