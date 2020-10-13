Moss Point police searching for runaway special needs child

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Moss Point Police Department is searching for a missing child with special needs.
Police say seven-year-old Carson ran away from the area of Cracker Barrel/Comfort Inn near Interstate 10 at exit 69.
Police said he was last seen wearing only a diaper and is non-verbal autistic. Police described him as having brown hair, brown eyes, roughly four feet tall and not from the area.
Anyone who sees this child is asked to call the Moss Point Police Department immediately at 228-475-1711.
