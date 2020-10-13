Mississippi Association of Educators endorse Espy and Thompson, look forward to their ‘bold’ leadership

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Association of Educators has issued their “proud” endorsements of Senate candidate Mike Espy and Congressman Bennie Thompson.
The association says this was a “rigorous, non-partisan” endorsement that included a multi-step process.
They say candidates were asked to submit responses to a policy questionnaire and then to participate in an interview with members of their PAC, including teachers and faculty members.
Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, they say, did not participate.
“This is a critically important election,” stated MAE President Erica Jones, adding that, in these challenging times, the state needs leaders who will prioritize students and their families.
“MAE is proud to stand with Secretary Espy and Congressman Thompson and we look forward to the bold, innovation leadership they each bring to Washington,” she continued.
