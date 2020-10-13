Jackson now has space to house misdemeanor offenders - out of county

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s catch and release policy for certain misdemeanors is on its way out.
On Tuesday, the city council approved two interlocal agreements to house misdemeanor detainees at correctional facilities in Yazoo and Holmes counties.
Both measures were approved on a unanimous vote.
“We’re going to probably have several citizens who say this is a hardship on them, even though Yazoo and Holmes are not that far away,” said Ward Three Councilman Kenneth Stokes.
“(But) we have to weigh what’s taking place. So many of these misdemeanors – play against our police officers, with people saying, ‘you can’t arrest me. You have to field-release me,’” Stokes said. "That sends the wrong message about crime in the city.
“This is a method where our police department can send a message, 'if you do the crime, you’re going to do the time.”
Currently, most individuals arrested for misdemeanors are arrested and almost immediately released, with the city unable to house them at the Raymond Detention Center.
The county is under a federal consent decree and cannot house most misdemeanor detainees under provisions.
According to copies of the orders, the city will have access to 25 beds at the Yazoo County Regional Correctional Facility in Yazoo City, and 12 beds at the Holmes-Humphreys Country Regional Correctional Facility in Lexington.
The city would pay $25 per bed per day in Yazoo County, and $31 per bed per day in Holmes County. Costs would include all supplies, equipment, health screenings, blankets, water, food and clothing provided for those being housed.
Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said the beds are needed to create more space, so police don’t “have to practice a catch and release policy.”
He added that those beds would likely be set aside for those charged with more serious misdemeanor crimes, such as firing guns in the city limits.
“We can’t keep catching and releasing those individuals,” he said. “That’s a problem waiting to happen.”
