First Alert Forecast: mild mid-week; strong cold front by late week

TUESDAY: In the wake of the front moving through, sunshine returns quickly amid highs that will rebound to the upper 70s and lower 80s through the afternoon hours. Clear skies and calm winds will allow for lows to fall back into the upper 40s and lower 50s.
WEDNESDAY: High pressure nudges into the region through midweek bringing a chilly start in the upper 40s and lower 50s under clear skies will give way to a milder afternoon with highs rebounding into the upper 70s and lower 80s. We’ll see another night in the 50s to start off Thursday morning.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Thursday will feature sun and a few clouds with highs in the lower 80s, a touch above average for mid-October standards. A strong cold front is poised to move through late Thursday into early Friday – sparking a chance for a few showers and bringing highs into the middle and upper 60s; lows in the 40s to round out the work week. The weekend will feature sunshine and highs in the 70s. By next week, another front will approach the region, offering a better chance to see scattered showers and storms.
