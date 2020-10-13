First Alert Forecast: mild mid-week; strong cold front by late week

EXTENDED FORECAST: Thursday will feature sun and a few clouds with highs in the lower 80s, a touch above average for mid-October standards. A strong cold front is poised to move through late Thursday into early Friday – sparking a chance for a few showers and bringing highs into the middle and upper 60s; lows in the 40s to round out the work week. The weekend will feature sunshine and highs in the 70s. By next week, another front will approach the region, offering a better chance to see scattered showers and storms.