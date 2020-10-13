Car crashes into wall of Pearl Pawn Shop, driver okay

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - It would seem someone was looking out for the driver of a Kia that ended up inside the USA Pawn on Pearson Road in Pearl.
Pearl city spokesman Greg Flynn said shortly after 6 p.m. an elderly woman was driving on Pearson Road when she accidentally hit her gas pedal instead of her brake pedal.
Her car left the road and hit the USA Pawn almost squarely in a collapsible garage door. The door frame was damaged and her car was flipped on its side, but the driver was uninjured.
USA Pawn owner Nick Fulton said he feels blessed that none of his employees were in the way of the running car either.
“What we know is she jumped the curb over here, came up into the building, hit a little bit of the framework but it looks like a glancing blow which is fortunate for her and fortunate for us. Once we get more into it, we’ll know whether or not, what kind of damage is done to the brick and that. Overall, it’s unfortunate, but I think she had angels in the car with her.”
Fulton said this isn’t the first time it has seemed that there was divine intervention at his store.
A few years ago a car crashed through the front of the building, but it was about 10 minutes before the staff got there. Tonight, he’s got security guards coming to watch the store and the hole will be boarded up until the repairs can be done.
