3 armed robbery suspects captured in Oxford, Jackson teen still wanted

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Police arrested three armed robbery suspects Tuesday morning and continue to search for a fourth suspect.
Oxford police officers responded at 2:34 to a home in the 400 block of Olive Branch Way for a reported disturbance.
Arriving officers entered the home after hearing residents calling out for help. Once inside, officers saw armed robbers who ran away from the home. Police officers managed to arrest three suspects.
At this time, the Oxford Police Department is not identifying the three suspects until the suspects make their first court appearances.
Police identified the fourth suspect as 19-year-old Dallas Smith of Jackson. He’s wanted for armed robbery.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Oxford Police Department at 662-232-2400 or Lafayette County Crime Stoppers at 662-234-8477.
